Entrust Datacard Drives Trusted Business Outcomes and Secures the Internet of Things Through ioTrust™ Security Solution

Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, today announced the introduction of the Entrust Datacard ioTrust security solution. The solution delivers a secure and trusted digital infrastructure that safeguards data between devices, sensors, and backend platforms connected within an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. By applying digital identities managed through definable policy — the ioTrust security solution allows companies to do business in new ways and create the trusted products and experiences that these environments demand.

Today, digital businesses are striving to create new business models that turn stand-alone products into highly interactive and connected services, but are faced with a variety of challenges ranging from complicated integrations and extended deployment timelines to mitigating safety and privacy concerns. The ioTrust security solution is based on enterprise-grade encryption technologies and leverages Entrust Datacard’s 30 years of expertise in establishing identity-based, trusted infrastructures for the world’s most secure environments. With capabilities such as identity, authentication and authorization, credential lifecycle management, and secure communications the ioTrust security solution helps organizations securely connect the people, applications and devices that power the connected world. The ioTrust security solution speeds deployment timelines, allowing organizations to more quickly realize business value in areas such as process optimization and automation, supply chain visibility, and delivery of new services. The Entrust Datacard ioTrust security solution is designed to secure IoT data across a variety of industries including industrial control systems, automotive, telecommunications and manufacturing supply chains.

“Unlike existing solutions that have been simply repurposed from IT environments, Entrust Datacard has spent several years working with customers and ecosystem partners to design a solution that recognizes the unique needs of IoT environments and incorporates sound security practices,” said Josh Jabs, vice president of PKI and IoT for Entrust Datacard. “We’ve created a solution that allows organizations to enhance their service offerings, improve the user experience and enable new business models while leveraging a trusted infrastructure.”

The ioTrust security solution provides a trusted Internet of Things by:

Enabling a secure and trusted ecosystem of people, applications and things throughout the IoT value chain

Providing greater visibility into the security of the supply-chain, spanning from device manufacturer to the final product

Reducing time-to-market and total cost of ownership by helping organizations to develop solutions based on heterogeneous device categories and profiles

Empowering organizations to leverage existing infrastructures and devices, while supporting new products and services without the need to “rip and replace”

Facilitating the secure and timely delivery of data and outcomes generated by trusted people, applications and things to the value-creation engine

About Entrust Datacard

Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than 2,000 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.

