Entrust Datacard Drives Trusted Business Outcomes and Secures the Internet of Things Through ioTrust™ Security Solution
11.7.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, today announced the introduction of the Entrust Datacard ioTrust security solution. The solution delivers a secure and trusted digital infrastructure that safeguards data between devices, sensors, and backend platforms connected within an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. By applying digital identities managed through definable policy — the ioTrust security solution allows companies to do business in new ways and create the trusted products and experiences that these environments demand.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005432/en/
Today, digital businesses are striving to create new business models that turn stand-alone products into highly interactive and connected services, but are faced with a variety of challenges ranging from complicated integrations and extended deployment timelines to mitigating safety and privacy concerns. The ioTrust security solution is based on enterprise-grade encryption technologies and leverages Entrust Datacard’s 30 years of expertise in establishing identity-based, trusted infrastructures for the world’s most secure environments. With capabilities such as identity, authentication and authorization, credential lifecycle management, and secure communications the ioTrust security solution helps organizations securely connect the people, applications and devices that power the connected world. The ioTrust security solution speeds deployment timelines, allowing organizations to more quickly realize business value in areas such as process optimization and automation, supply chain visibility, and delivery of new services. The Entrust Datacard ioTrust security solution is designed to secure IoT data across a variety of industries including industrial control systems, automotive, telecommunications and manufacturing supply chains.
“Unlike existing solutions that have been simply repurposed from IT environments, Entrust Datacard has spent several years working with customers and ecosystem partners to design a solution that recognizes the unique needs of IoT environments and incorporates sound security practices,” said Josh Jabs, vice president of PKI and IoT for Entrust Datacard. “We’ve created a solution that allows organizations to enhance their service offerings, improve the user experience and enable new business models while leveraging a trusted infrastructure.”
The ioTrust security solution provides a trusted Internet of Things by:
- Enabling a secure and trusted ecosystem of people, applications and things throughout the IoT value chain
- Providing greater visibility into the security of the supply-chain, spanning from device manufacturer to the final product
- Reducing time-to-market and total cost of ownership by helping organizations to develop solutions based on heterogeneous device categories and profiles
- Empowering organizations to leverage existing infrastructures and devices, while supporting new products and services without the need to “rip and replace”
- Facilitating the secure and timely delivery of data and outcomes generated by trusted people, applications and things to the value-creation engine
For more information on Entrust Datacard ioTrust security solution and the specific industry use cases, visit www.entrustdatacard.com/internet-of-things/.
About Entrust Datacard
Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than 2,000 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005432/en/
Contact information
Entrust Datacard
Heather Morris, +1 952-988-1745
Senior Manager, Global Communications
heather.morris@entrustdatacard.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
QNB Group: Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 201711.7.2017 16:14 | Tiedote
QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, announced its results for the six months ended 30 June 2017, which is the highest in the history of QNB Group. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005906/en/ QNB Head office (Photo: Business Wire) For the first six months of 2017, Net Profit reached QAR6.7 billion (USD1.8 billion), up by 7% compared to last year, demonstrating QNB Group’s success in resilience and maintaining strong growth while controlling costs. Total assets reached QAR768 billion (USD211 billion), up by 11% from June 2016, the highest ever achieved by the Group. This was driven by a growth rate of 11% in loans and advances to reach QAR552 billion (USD152 billion). QNB Group was successful in attrac
Arcserve Acquires Zetta, Enterprise-Cloud Disaster Recovery Provider11.7.2017 14:00 | Tiedote
Arcserve, LLC, whose breakthrough data protection and availability solutions deliver enterprise power with small team simplicity, today announced the acquisition of Zetta, a leader in cloud-first disaster recovery (DR) solutions and data centre IP. Zetta’s offerings provide organisations with direct-to-cloud disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and backup as a service (BaaS) to quickly and reliably protect, access and recover virtual and physical data without the need for extra hardware. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This transaction further increases Arcserve’s market share on the heels of the company’s recent email archiving technology acquisition. “The acquisition of Zetta advances our cloud solution with technology, data centres and expertise that places Arcserve at the forefront of the backup and recovery industry,” said Mike Crest, CEO of Arcserve. Jef
Siemens and AES Join Forces to Create Fluence, a New Global Energy Storage Technology Company11.7.2017 13:00 | Tiedote
Siemens AG (“Siemens”) and The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES, “AES”) announced today their agreement to form a new global energy storage technology and services company under the name Fluence. The joint venture will bring together AES’ ten years of industry-defining experience deploying energy storage in seven countries with over a century of Siemens’ energy technology leadership and its global sales presence in more than 160 countries. Combining the proven AES Advancion and Siemens Siestorage energy storage platforms with expanded services, Fluence will offer customers a wider variety of options to meet the challenges of a rapidly transforming energy landscape. The company will empower customers around the world to better navigate the fragmented but rapidly growing energy storage sector and meet their pressing needs for scalable, flexible, and cost-competitive energy storage solutions.
Sumitomo SHI FW Wins Contract for Recycled Wood Fired CFB Boiler11.7.2017 11:44 | Tiedote
Sumitomo SHI FW announces today that it has been awarded a contract by Mälarenergie AB for design, supply and assembly of a circulating fluidized-bed (CFB) steam generator for Mälarenergie’s heat and power plant, in Västerås, Sweden. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005685/en/ Photo montage by Scheiwiller Svensson Arkitektkontor AB. The image shows the location of block 7, golden and black colored building beyond the power plant, seen from the south. Under the contract Sumitomo SHI FW will deliver the 152 MW thermal CFB unit with auxiliary equipment including assembly and commissioning. The new Block 7 will be built adjacent to the existing plant. Once ready for commercial operation in 2020, the older parts of the power plant will be phased out enabling Mälarenergie’s goal of coal an
Final Phase III Study Results Confirm Benefit of Praxbind® as Reversal Agent for Pradaxa® Patients in Emergency Situations11.7.2017 11:31 | Tiedote
Boehringer Ingelheim today announced final results from RE-VERSE AD™.1,2 The study shows that Praxbind® (idarucizumab) was able to immediately and completely reverse the anticoagulant effect of Pradaxa® (dabigatran etexilate) in patients in emergency situations. The effects were consistent both in patients requiring an urgent surgery or intervention, and in patients presenting with uncontrollable or life-threatening bleeding. The reversal of the anticoagulant effect of Pradaxa® allowed physicians to quickly initiate necessary emergency interventions.1,2 The findings were presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 26th Biennial Congress in Berlin, Germany and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.1,2 This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005676/en/
Octapharma Symposium At ISTH Berlin Supports Progress in Lifelong Treatment of High-Risk Patients With Von Willebrand Disease (VWD) and haemophilia A11.7.2017 10:41 | Tiedote
Octapharma is pleased to announce the success of yesterday’s symposium at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) congress held in Berlin, Germany. As platinum sponsors of the congress, Octapharma is reflecting its dedication to bleeding disorder research with two diverse scientific symposia in von Willebrand disease (VWD) and haemophilia A (HA). Following on from a successful symposium on Nuwiq® (the company’s most recent addition to their expanding haematology portfolio), the latest developments with wilate®, a high purity, double virus-inactivated VWF/FVIII concentrate containing both factors in a physiological 1:1 ratio, were discussed on Monday 10th July in a symposium entitled, “wilate ® for a Lifetime of Care, Bleeding Management across High-Risk Patient Populations”. The symposium, chaired by Professor Ute Scholz (Centre of
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme