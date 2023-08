Erkki Liikanen pitää Esko Antola -luennon Turussa, Suomen Pankilla kaksi tilaisuutta Eurooppa-foorumissa

Value of households’ equity holdings decreased significantly 10.8.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The value of listed shares held by Finnish households decreased by EUR 2.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The value of the holdings decreased as the value of domestic companies’ shares declined. Meanwhile, the value of foreign listed shares held by households increased slightly (EUR 44 million) in the second quarter of the year. The decrease in the value of domestic equity holdings occurred mainly in May, when it contracted by EUR 2.3 billion. In June, the value of domestic equity holdings decreased more moderately, by EUR 229 million. In the second quarter of 2023, households invested a further EUR 251 million in net terms in domestic equities. At the same time, more foreign companies’ equities were sold than bought: net sales amounted to EUR 151 million. At the end of June 2023, households’ listed equity holdings amounted to EUR 45.0 billion, which was 4.5% less than at the end of the previous quarter. The majority (88%) of households’ equity holdings were in domestic compani