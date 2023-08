Erkki Pirtola: Teoksia paperille / 8.9.2023–4.2.2024 HAM Helsingin taidemuseossa

Erkki Pirtola: Works on Paper / 8 September 2023 – 4 February 2024 in HAM Helsinki Art Museum 30.8.2023 15:59:08 EEST | Press release

Erkki Pirtola was a versatile artist who was also known as a writer and documentarist. Pirtola considered drawing his primary medium. In addition to drawings, Works on Paper presents other works on paper, such as collages and watercolours. The exhibition is a portrait of the artist’s sincerity and his deeply human sense of humour as well as his manic need for self-expression and documentation.