Eroon tupakasta ilman nikotiinia: Pharmathen Hellas S.A. Acetium® imeskelytabletin jakelijaksi Kreikassa

Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri establishes new energy company and expands its energy sector to billions 10.6.2016 10:00 | Tiedote

Helsinki, 2016-06-10 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taaleri financing group is establishing a new energy company, Taaleri Energia Oy, and significantly expanding its operations in the energy sector. The energy business will form its own business segment within Taaleri alongside wealth management and financing. Taaleri is aiming to increase its managed assets committed to energy to over EUR 1.5 billion within three years. “We want to be a part of the transition of the energy sector, which is redistributing the market. Fossil energy production is being run down through political decisions, which guides the movements of capital within the sector in Finland and internationally. Energy is a natural area of expansion for our business operations,” says Taaleri Plc CEO Juhani Elomaa. “Our private equity funds are already a unique opportunity for our customers to own Finnish business and, in the future, also increasingly the energy sector. The sector has been mostly owned by large energy compan