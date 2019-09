Esbo är en av vinnarstäderna i tävlingen om Europas innovationshuvudstad

Espoo among the winning cities in the European Capital of Innovation Awards 11.9.2019 13:37:25 EEST | Press release

The City of Espoo has made it to the top six in the European Capital of Innovation (iCapital) Awards contest organised by the European Commission. Previously, the most successful Finnish cities have only made it to the top ten. As one of the six finalists, Espoo will be rewarded with EUR 100,000 to promote local innovation activities.