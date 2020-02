Esbo stad belönades som årets upphandlingsorganisation

Korko service helps highly educated jobseekers find new careers 5.2.2020 21:55:24 EET | Press release

In 2017–2019, the cities of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area developed an approach in which jobseekers with higher education degrees were supported in job search. The results were good – 50 per cent of the participants in the project found employment. Free job search service is now available in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa.