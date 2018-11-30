Espoo is the first city in Finland to replace traditional fireworks with a laser light show in the New Year’s Eve celebration
The New Year’s Eve celebration of the City of Espoo will include an impressive laser light show.
The official celebration of the New Year in Espoo will begin in Kirkkopuisto in Espoo Centre on 31 December at 5:30 pm. The New Year’s Eve celebration of the City of Espoo will include an impressive laser light show, beautifully lit event areas on both banks of Espoonjoki River and light circus performances. Espoo Cathedral, built in the 15th century, will also be beautifully lit for the duration of the event.
“It has been many years since the last public New Year’s Eve celebration, but now we want to respond to the demand for such a celebration. At present, we do not see traditional fireworks as the right choice considering their environmental impact, so we will try something completely new. We want to stay true to the city’s values and lead the way in a more sustainable way of celebrating New Year’s Eve and event culture,” says Manager of Event and Cultural Services Lea Rintala.
Laser show requires a temporary no-fly zone
In Espoo, the laser light show has been prepared by the city during the autumn.
“The New Year’s Eve laser light show will be implemented jointly by Hire Rentals Finland Oy and Showlaser Finland Oy,” says the producer of the show Mats Hästbacka.
“The laser lights will point to the sky and, in principle, can be seen from space. In order to ensure the safe implementation of the show, pilots will be alerted about the lasers and we have applied for a temporary no-fly zone in the area for the duration of the event,” says Lighting Designer Pekka Korpi.
Public’s say in the choice of music
A part of the laser light show will include music selected by the public. Today’s hits have been pre-selected for voting. Votes can be cast at facebookevent until 15 December
The city recommends arriving at the New Year’s Eve celebration in Kirkkopuisto on foot or by public transport, since there is only a limited number of parking spaces in the vicinity of the area. Admission to the event is free.
Programme
5:30 pm Light park open
6:00 pm Benelos Gropus of Arts: Moving Light installation Ikaros
6:20 pm Laser light show
8:35-7:00 pm Light park open
The production of the New Year’s Eve in Espoo event is the responsibility of City Events Espoo of the Event and Cultural Services of the City of Espoo.
Saara Vanhala
Event Coordinator
saara.vanhala@espoo.fi
p. 043 825 9147
