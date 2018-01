Espoo Marketing Oy and nHack open Sino-Finnish bridge

Espoo Marketing Oy and nHack AS have announced a partnership on bridging companies from Espoo, Finland, to China and Asia. The two partners have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding and are inviting companies and individuals to get in touch to explore Sino-Espoo opportunities.

Espoo Marketing orchestrates Espoo Innovation Garden, the home of the most exciting innovation hub in the Northern Europe with thriving international companies, lively startup ecosystem, various cultural activities and sports clubs as well as a renowned community of scientists and researchers. Through this partnership many of Espoo Innovation Garden’s companies would benefit from entering large, scalable markets like China.

nHack is an investment company with several accelerators in China, including Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing. nHack had its first “cohort” in China during fall 2017, including Smash finalists Wiral Techologies and Playpulse Games. Several of nHack’s portfolio companies either got paying Chinese clients and investors while with nHack Shanghai accelerator. nHack will specialize in helping Espoo based companies prototype and manufacture, to enter the Chinese market and to raise growth capital in China. nHack Cohort II introduction was held in Espoo last week by Kjetil Lund, Managing Partner, nHack.

nHack has also partnered with a few other key institutions to support Finnish companies while in China, including Danske Bank, WeWork and Alibaba. Chris Rynning, nHack founder said: “nHack hopes to bring a few Espoo based companies to China every quarter. There is a huge potential in Espoo Innovation Garden to hammer out unicorns, one after the other. nHack is here to help Espoo with capital and China market access.”

Teppo Havo, Global Startup Lead, Danske Bank is also delighted: “As the main partner of nHack, we in Danske Bank welcome Espoo Marketing with open arms. Danske Bank wants to be an enabler of growth and international expansion for Nordic companies - together with Espoo Marketing and nHack our support for Finnish start-ups aiming to Asian markets is stronger than ever."

Jaana Tuomi, CEO, Espoo Marketing said, “We are pleased to offer one more tool for our companies to enter China and Asia. nHack has a proven track record in helping Nordic companies in China. Espoo Marketing and nHack will also cooperate in bringing Chinese companies and investors to Espoo. We are very excited about building a strong cross boarder team with nHack and our other strategic partners.”

The following sectors are represented through nHack’s accelerators: Health and MedTech, Education, Games and Entertainment, Hardware and Consumer Electronics, Smart Cities and Renewables, AI and FinTech, Maritime and Ocean Technology.