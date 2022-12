Espoo-mitalin saajat 2022

Professor Rebecca Piekkari selected as Espoo Ambassador 2022 2.12.2022 15:18:25 EET | Press release

Espoo has a new congress ambassador after a two-year break since Professor Rebecca Piekkari from the Aalto University School of Business was selected as the Espoo Ambassador 2022. As Espoo Ambassador, Professor Piekkari will represent Espoo's scientific excellence when travelling around the world and encourage Espoo scientists to participate in academic organisations and congresses. Professor Piekkari is the 12th Espoo Ambassador.