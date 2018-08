Espoo-päivää juhlitaan perjantaina ja lauantaina 24.-25. elokuuta

EMMA's autumn opens with strong contemporary artists: Outi Pieski, Alicja Kwade and Kate McIntosh 15.8.2018 09:22 | Tiedote

EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art opens its autumn season with a lineup of leading contemporary artists: Outi Pieski, Alicja Kwade and Kate McIntosh. Curated picks from the EMMA collection will simultenously feature in a series of changing temporary exhibitions. The 50th anniversary of the iconic Futuro House will culminate at the Wegee Exhibition Centre with the public debut of Plastic Heart, a sound installation by Mika Taanila opening on Friday, 17.8.2018.