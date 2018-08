Espoo panostaa raideliikenteeseen infrainvestoinneissa

Residents of senior citizen centre create new look for EMMA's community art work in Leppävaara 23.8.2018 10:39 | Tiedote

Under the guidance of textile artist Greta Muuri, residents of Leppävaara Life and Living Centre for Senior Citizens have given a whole new look to a community art work from the EMMA Collection utilizing their memories of joy, happiness and love. The unveiling of the renewed Germa Huijbers’ community art piece Sea of Flags will take place on Espoo Day 24.–25.8. The new flags will fly till the end of September.