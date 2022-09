Espoo tavoittelee kestävää maankäyttöä vuoteen 2060

Espoo aiming for sustainable land use by 2060 7.9.2022 11:27:51 EEST | Press release

The population of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area is growing rapidly, and a significant part of the growth pressure is falling on Espoo. The City is now launching a master planning process to agree on the direction and boundary conditions for this growth. The first step is to set objectives for the plan. The master plan anticipates and guides the development of the city.