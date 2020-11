Espoolaisessa hoivakodissa todettu koronavirustartuntoja

Events and training courses for entrepreneurs and businesses published in a joint calendar 23.11.2020 08:30:00 EET | Press release

Espoo is testing a new digital event calendar that compiles information on events and training courses intended for local businesses, entrepreneurs and those interested in entrepreneurship. The calendar contains information on both physical and virtual networking events, entrepreneurship training courses, seminars concerning a specific theme or industry and, for example, the application periods of growth and accelerator programmes.