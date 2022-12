Espoon hyvinvoinnin ja terveyden lautakunnan päätöksiä 15.12.2022

Cultural instructors help students succeed 13.12.2022 15:03:16 EET | Tiedote

At the beginning of the school year 2022–2023, four cultural instructors – Donya Hajali, Elena Junnila, Shan Zhu and Hamse Mohamed – started working at Espoo’s general upper secondary schools as part of the ‘Ohjauksella onnistumisiin’ project. In addition to the Finnish language, the cultural instructors can provide assistance in their own mother tongues, i.e. Arabic, Russian, Chinese and Somali.