Espoon kaupunginmuseon Punaisen hirven jäljillä -lyhytelokuvalle kultamitali MUSAIONfilm ja F@IMP 2.0 -festivaalilla Tsekeissä

Espoo and Tieto testing artificial intelligence to identify service pathways 15.6.2017 21:00 | Tiedote

The City of Espoo has initiated a unique artificial intelligence experiment in collaboration with Tieto, a Finnish software and service company. The experiment involves combining a huge amount of social and health data concerning every Espoo resident, and customer data relating to early childhood education from 2002 to 2016. The aim of analysing this mass of data is to identify new pro-active means of targeting services to citizens, for example to prevent social exclusion.