Espoon kaupunki ja Tapiola Sinfonietta tarjoavat oppijoille yhteisen virtuaalikevätjuhlan

Health services are available face to face and online – visit a clinic only if you have an appointment 27.4.2020 14:54:16 EEST | Press release

Due to the coronavirus situation, the services available at Espoo’s health centres have been reduced. However, appointments are still available both online and at the clinics. It is important that chronic health conditions such as diabetes, asthma and heart disease are treated well even in these exceptional circumstances. Non-urgent appointments are also available, for example to discuss birth control.