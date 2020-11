Espoon keskuksen Vaakunatorille on noussut uusi taideteos – Vesa-Pekka Rannikon monivärinen Vuo heijastelee uudistuvan keskuksen monia merkityksiä

New artwork at Espoo Centre’s Vaakunatori Square – the multicoloured Flux by Vesa-Pekka Rannikko reflects the various meanings of the new centre 12.11.2020 15:40:00 EET | Press release

Flux – Merging Streams is the latest public artwork commissioned by the City of Espoo. The large-sized sculpture will be located at Vaakunatori square in Espoo Centre, which is the heart of Espoo that is currently being reshaped. Flux is already on display at the Vaakunatori Square and the area will be completed in November 2020. The work will be included in EMMA’s collections.