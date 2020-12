Espoon kouluissa opiskeltiin luovaa ohjelmointia

Opening hours of the Espoonlahti Service Point will change 14.12.2020 14:31:18 EET | Press release

The City of Espoo will change the opening hours of the Espoonlahti Service Point as of January 2021. The Service Point will be closed during the staff’s lunch break from 12:00 to 12:45. On Fridays, the Service Point will close its doors at 16:00, one hour earlier than before. However, the Service Point will still be open until 18:00 on Wednesdays, which will ensure the availability of services to those who work during office hours.