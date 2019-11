Espoon pohjois- ja keskiosien yleiskaavaehdotus ohjaa maankäyttöä kohti vuotta 2050

The new Kera will be created through cooperation 6.11.2019 09:00:00 EET | Press release

The new, urban Kera will be one of the first places along the urban rails where the smart city of the future will be built. The City of Espoo’s objectives of permanently becoming the most sustainable city in Europe and achieve carbon-neutrality during the 2020s will be taken into account in Kera’s development. Smart solutions and permanent value will be created through the cooperation launched with the City’s partner network.