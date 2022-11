Espoonlahden uuttavuotta juhlitaan Soukassa

Leppävaara glows in autumn colours on a new music video by the children at Ruusulinnan päiväkoti day-care centre 9.11.2022 14:25:00 EET | Press release

What does autumn look and sound like in Leppävaara, Espoo? The five-year-olds at Ruusulinnan päiväkoti day-care centre know this, as they have been involved in writing, playing and singing a song inspired by the season and by nearby nature.