Espooseen perustetaan ohjaus- ja neuvontapiste Ukrainasta paenneiden auttamiseksi

Ecological compensation takes first steps in Espoo – study proposes protection of Hynkänlampi forest 20.4.2022 13:17:24 EEST | Press release

The loss of forest caused by the construction of the Hepokorvenkallio data centre could be compensated for by protecting the forest around Hynkänlampi, a newly completed study suggests. Espoo is among the first cities in Finland to develop ecological compensation.