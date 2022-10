Etelä-Karjalaan entistä paremmat yhteydet – DNA:n ja Telian 5G-verkon rakennus alkaa Lemin, Luumäen ja Savitaipaleen alueilla

Are you trying to help a senior with IT, but feel that you are stuck at square one? DNA advises how to help with digital issues without losing your nerves 6.10.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

It is not uncommon to have at least one digital expert in the family that parents and grandparents turn to when their devices are screaming error. The issues may range from measures required to ensure data security to lack of skills related to digital map services. Even if the challenges are very basic stuff for the expert, it may be that teaching is not easy. DNA's customer service tells you how skills can be transferred from the helper to the person being helped so that no one gets frustrated.