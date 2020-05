Etelä-Savon alueella on aloitettu muovipakkauskeräys kahdessa Rinki-ekopisteessä

Packaging only to Rinki eco take-back points – furniture goes to waste stations 5.5.2020 10:09:01 EEST | Tiedote

Rinki eco take-back points, located across Finland, only accept household packaging. Almost all of them also have take-back points for paper and clothes. Other types of waste should not be taken to Rinki eco take-back points. Finnish Packaging Recycling RINKI Ltd and Suomen Kiertovoima ry KIVO offer advice about where to take different types of waste.