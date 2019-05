Ett AI-baserat system för flytande samlingar och logistik införs i Helsingfors bibliotek

Helsinki City Library will be introducing an AI-based Intelligent Material Management System 14.5.2019 11:58:00 EEST | Tiedote

Helsinki City Library will be introducing an AI-based Intelligent Material Management System on 15.5.2019. With the new system, Helsinki City Library will be adopting a new, floating collection. In the future, books will remain in the library that they were returned to, unless they are needed in other libraries. The system gradually learns which library profile the returned books fit best based on customer loans and returns, and directs the material to the correct location. It takes approximately 1.5–2 years for each library-specific profile to form.