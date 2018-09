Ett nytt design- och arkitekturevenemang Design+WeeGee den 15.9.2018 i Hagalund

New design and architecture event Design+WeeGee in Tapiola on 15.9.2018 4.9.2018 14:16 | Tiedote

Tapiola’s museums at Exhibition Center WeeGee are hosting a novel day of events focused on design and architecture on Saturday 15.9.2018. The Design+WeeGee event offers fresh perspectives, inspiring talks and participatory workshops. The event is part of Helsinki Design Week.