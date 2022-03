EU imposes new sanctions on Belarus due to its involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The EU’s decision concerns expansion of the sectoral sanctions that have been imposed earlier. The import restrictions will apply to the production and manufacturing of tobacco products, mineral products and all potassium carbonate (“potash”) products. Further restrictions were also imposed on the import of aluminium, steel and cement as well as on wood and rubber products. In addition, exports of certain machinery and equipment will be prohibited. For the export of dual-use items and technology, the same prohibitions were adopted to apply to Belarus as is the case with Russia.

The EU imposed sanctions on Belarus for the first time in 2004. Since the presidential elections in August 2020, the EU has issued five sanctions packages targeting 183 individuals and 26 entities. Additionally, the existing EU sanctions on Belarus, imposed in June 2021, include a ban on arms exports, Belarusian airlines’ overflights, take-offs and landing in the EU area, and certain sectoral sanctions.

On 2 March 2022, the EU added 22 individuals from the Belarusian defence administration to the so-called individual sanctions regime against Russia. These individuals will be subject to asset freezes and travel and transit restrictions.

