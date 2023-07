EU:n ulkoasiainneuvosto keskustelee Venäjän hyökkäyksestä Ukrainaan, Turkista sekä taloudellisesta turvallisuudesta

EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Türkiye, and economic security 19.7.2023 14:21:32 EEST | Press release

EU foreign ministers will convene in Brussels on 20 July. Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen will represent Finland at the meeting. The ministers will also have an informal exchange of views with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken via videoconference.