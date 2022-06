EU:n ulkoasiainneuvosto kokoontuu keskustelemaan Afrikan sarvesta ja Egyptistä

EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss the Horn of Africa and Egypt 17.6.2022 09:37:09 EEST | Press release

EU foreign ministers will convene in Luxembourg on Monday 20 June. Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will represent Finland at the meeting. The main themes on the agenda of the Foreign Affairs Council will be the Horn of Africa, EU relations with Egypt and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Ministers will also have a discussion on the Persian Gulf.