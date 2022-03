EU:n ulkoministerit kokoontuvat Brysselissä

EU foreign ministers to meet in Brussels 18.3.2022 14:08:10 EET | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on 21 March. One of the main topics on the meeting agenda is Russian aggression against Ukraine. In their joint session, the foreign and defence ministers are also to adopt the Strategic Compass for security and defence cooperation in the EU. After the Foreign Affairs Council, Minister Haavisto will attend the opening session of the European Humanitarian Forum. From Brussels, Minister Haavisto will travel to Malmö, where he will attend the Nordic Council Theme Session on 22 March.