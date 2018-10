Interim report Q3/2018: Veikkaus aims at strengthening its competitiveness in the middle of a changing operating environment 24.10.2018 10:45 | Tiedote

Turnover EUR 2 326.3 million (-2.4%). Financial result EUR 752.5 million (+0%). Of the turnover, 57.7% came from the points of sale and 42.3% came from the digital channels. Veikkaus revised its strategy to maintain its ability to channel gaming in the middle of international competition. Large 90-million-euro jackpots boosted Eurojackpot’s turnover for the start of the year (EUR 222.8 million) to reach a growth of 33.4 percent. Identified gaming represented 44.8 percent of all gaming (+4.6 percentage points). President and CEO Olli Sarekoski: “Gaming is undergoing a strong shift towards the digital channels. Although Veikkaus holds the exclusive right to operate gambling games in Finland, the gambling provision in the digital channels takes place in a competitive market in practice. The Finnish gambling market totalled an estimated EUR 1 460 million (+0%) in terms of GGR in the period between January and September. Veikkaus’ share of the total market was ca. 89 percent. The developmen