Euroopan neuvoston ministerikokouksessa Torinossa keskustellaan järjestön tulevaisuudesta

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to discuss the organisation's future at its session in Turin 19.5.2022 13:08:35 EEST | Press release

The 132nd Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe will be held in Turin, Italy, on 19–20 May 2022. Finland’s representative at the meeting will be State Secretary Johanna Sumuvuori. The meeting will focus on reaffirming unwavering support to Ukraine and on debate on the future of the organisation.