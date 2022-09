Eurooppa tarvitsee huippuosaamista, tieteen vapautta ja avoimuutta

Aiming for clear and smooth routes to university studies, Finnish universities are collaboratively developing certificate-based admission and entrance examinations 22.4.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The universities will decide on the reform of the scoring model for certificate-based admission in 2023. The new model will be introduced in 2026. The aim is also to increase collaboration related to entrance examinations among universities. Relief for applicants will be provided by a timetable reform aimed at making it unnecessary for those admitted through the certificate-based admission procedure to prepare for entrance examinations from 2025 onwards.