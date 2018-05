Eurooppatiedotus: Turkulainen chatfiction-sarja haastaa nuoret pohtimaan suhdettaan Euroopan unioniin

Eurooppatiedotus: Chatfiction series from Turku invites young people to consider their relationship with the European Union 30.5.2018 12:30 | Tiedote

What is the “relationship status” between “rules-loving” Finland and the “bureaucratic” EU? This will be put to test in a chatfiction series in three episodes, planned and carried out by students of Turku University of Applied Sciences. In the series, Finland and other countries land on an island of temptations, where the Finland-EU relationship is tested. The humorous series was created as part of a communications course organised by Turku University of Applied Sciences in cooperation with Europe Information.