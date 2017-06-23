European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Vosevi® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir/Voxilaprevir) for the Treatment of All Chronic Hepatitis C Genotypes
23.6.2017 14:35 | Business Wire
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), the scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), has adopted a positive opinion on the company’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Vosevi®, an investigational, once-daily, single tablet regimen of sofosbuvir 400 mg, velpatasvir 100 mg, and voxilaprevir 100 mg (SOF/VEL/VOX) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV)-infected patients. The data included in the application support the use of SOF/VEL/VOX in patients with and without compensated cirrhosis, with all genotypes (GT1-6) of HCV infection regardless of prior therapy, including 8 weeks of treatment for HCV direct-acting antiviral (DAA)-naïve patients without cirrhosis, as well as 12 weeks of treatment for patients who have previously failed therapy with a DAA-containing regimen.
The CHMP positive opinion was adopted following an accelerated assessment procedure, reserved for medicinal products expected to be of major public health interest. The recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission, which has the authority to approve medicines for use in the 28 countries of the European Union, Norway and Iceland.
The MAA for SOF/VEL/VOX is supported by data from four Phase 3 studies. Two studies (POLARIS-1 and POLARIS-4), evaluated 12 weeks of the single tablet regimen in patients with genotypes 1-6 HCV infection previously treated unsuccessfully with DAA-containing regimens, including NS5A inhibitors. Two other studies (POLARIS-2 and POLARIS-3) evaluated 8 weeks of SOF/VEL/VOX in DAA-naïve patients with genotypes 1-6 HCV infection. Across POLARIS-1 and POLARIS-4, 97 percent of patients treated with SOF/VEL/VOX (n=431/445) achieved the primary efficacy endpoint of SVR12. In POLARIS-2, 95 percent of patients with genotypes 1-6 HCV infection with and without cirrhosis treated with SOF/VEL/VOX (n=477/501) achieved the primary efficacy endpoint of SVR12. In POLARIS-3, 96 percent of patients with genotype 3 infection and cirrhosis treated with SOF/VEL/VOX (n=106/110) achieved the primary efficacy endpoint of SVR12. The most common adverse events among patients who received SOF/VEL/VOX in the POLARIS studies were headache, fatigue, diarrhea and nausea.
Sofosbuvir as a single agent was granted marketing authorization in the European Union on January 16, 2014, under the trade name Sovaldi®, for use in combination with other agents. The single tablet regimen of sofosbuvir (400 mg) and ledipasvir (90 mg) received marketing authorization in the European Union on November 18, 2014, under the trade name Harvoni®. The single tablet regimen of sofosbuvir (400 mg) and velpatasvir (100 mg) received marketing authorization in the European Union on July 8, 2016, under the trade name Epclusa®.
Gilead has also submitted a regulatory application for SOF/VEL/VOX in the United States. Gilead filed the New Drug Application for SOF/VEL/VOX on December 8, 2016, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set a target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act of August 8, 2017.
SOF/VEL/VOX is an investigational product and its safety and efficacy has not been established and is not approved anywhere globally.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need. The company’s mission is to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases worldwide. Gilead has operations in more than 40 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risk that the European Commission or other regulatory agencies, including the FDA, may not approve SOF/VEL/VOX for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C and that any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on its use. As a result, Gilead may not be able to successfully commercialize SOF/VEL/VOX for chronic hepatitis C. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in detail in Gilead’s Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.
Full European Summary of Product Characteristics for Sovaldi, Harvoni and Epclusa are available from the EMA website at www.ema.europa.eu .
Vosevi, Sovaldi, Harvoni and Epclusa are registered trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc. or its related companies.
For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-650-574-3000.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170623005247/en/
Contact information
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Investors
Sung Lee, +1 650-524-7792
or
Media (U.S.)
Mark Snyder, +1 650-522-6167
or
Media (Europe)
Arran Attridge, +44 (208) 587-2477
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
IFF and ZoomEssence Announce Settlement of Lawsuit23.6.2017 15:45 | Tiedote
Regulatory News: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) and ZoomEssence Inc. have mutually agreed to settle all claims and counterclaims brought in a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. The parties agreed to dismiss their claims against one another, with prejudice and without any admission of liability or wrongful conduct, to avoid any further expense and disruption from the litigation. Under the settlement agreement, IFF will make a one-time payment to ZoomEssence of $56 million and the parties will exchange full mutual releases. Meet IFF International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery,
Biogen’s IMRALDI®, an Adalimumab Biosimilar Candidate Referencing Humira®, Granted Positive Opinion by Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use23.6.2017 14:55 | Tiedote
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a positive opinion for IMRALDI® (also known as SB5), an adalimumab biosimilar candidate referencing Humira®.1 The positive opinion will now be referred to the European Commission (EC), which grants marketing authorization for medicines in the European Union (EU). IMRALDI marks the third anti-TNF candidate to be submitted to the EMA by Samsung Bioepis, the joint venture between Samsung BioLogics and Biogen. If approved by the EC, IMRALDI would be approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, active enthesitis-related arthritis, hidradenitis suppurativa and non-infectious uveitis. Today, the
EUSA Pharma Receive Positive Opinion from The CHMP For tivozanib For The First-Line Treatment of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma In The European Union23.6.2017 14:36 | Tiedote
EUSA Pharma (EUSA), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology and oncology supportive care, today announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorisation of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the management of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in the European Union plus Norway and Iceland. If approved, it will be indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC and for adult patients who are VEGFR and mTOR pathway inhibitor-naïve following disease progression after one prior treatment with cytokine therapy for advanced RCC.1 RCC is the most common form of kidney cancer,2 which accounts for an estimated 49,000 deaths in Europe each year.3 It is expected to be one of the fastest increasing cancers over the next ten
Samsung Bioepis' Imraldi® (Adalimumab) Recommended for Approval by European Medicines Agency23.6.2017 14:30 | Tiedote
Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion on Imraldi®, a biosimilar candidate referencing Humira®1(adalimumab), for rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, pediatric plaque psoriasis, adult and adolescent hidradenitis suppurativa, Crohn’s disease, pediatric Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and uveitis. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170623005242/en/ Samsung Bioepis headquarters in Incheon, Korea. (Photo: Business Wire) The CHMP’s positive opinion will now be referred to the European Commission (EC) which will review and decide on the grant of a marketing authorization for Imra
bluebird bio Announces Early Data from Phase 3 Northstar-2 (HGB-207) Study of LentiGlobinTM Drug Product at European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting23.6.2017 14:00 | Tiedote
bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE), a clinical-stage company committed to developing potentially transformative gene therapies for serious genetic diseases and T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer, announced early interim data from the ongoing Northstar-2 (HGB-207) Phase 3 clinical study of LentiGlobin drug product in patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) and non-β0/β0 genotypes. These data will be presented by Mark Walters, M.D., UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, Oakland, California, in an oral session on Sunday, June 25 at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting in Madrid, Spain. “Northstar-2 is our first study to utilize our improved LentiGlobin drug product manufacturing process to increase the drug product vector copy number and percent of cells transduced. The first patient treated in this study exemplifies the promise of gene therapy, discont
bluebird bio Presents New Data from HGB-205 Study of LentiGlobinTM Drug Product in Patients with Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia (TDT) and Severe Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) at European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting23.6.2017 14:00 | Tiedote
bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE), a clinical-stage company committed to developing potentially transformative gene therapies for serious genetic diseases and T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer, announced new data from the ongoing HGB-205 clinical study evaluating its LentiGlobin gene therapy product candidate in patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) and severe sickle cell disease (SCD). These data will be presented by Elisa Magrin, Ph.D., Necker Children’s Hospital, Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France in a poster session on Saturday, June 24 at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting in Madrid, Spain. Marina Cavazzana, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine at Paris Descartes University and Research Director at the Centre for Clinical Research in Biotherapy, Necker Hospital, and at the Institute of Genetic Diseases, Imagine,
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme