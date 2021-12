Euroseteleiden ulkoasua uudistetaan

ECB to redesign euro banknotes by 2024 7.12.2021 09:00:00 EET | Uutinen

ECB press release ECB expects to select new euro banknote designs by 2024 ECB to seek the opinion of the public Multidisciplinary group to advise Governing Council on new themes The European Central Bank (ECB) plans to redesign euro banknotes, working with European citizens in a process that is expected to lead to a final decision in 2024. The redesign process will start with the creation of focus groups, tasked with gathering opinions from people across the euro area on possible themes for the future euro banknotes. A theme advisory group with one expert from each euro area country will then submit a shortlist of new themes to the ECB’s Governing Council. The members of the advisory group have already been appointed by the ECB based on proposals from euro area national central banks, and are drawn from diverse fields such as history, natural and social sciences, the visual arts and technology. Current euro banknote designs are based on an “ages and styles” theme, represented by window