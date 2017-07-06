Exclusive Group Acquires US VAD – Fine Tec
Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, today advanced its global distribution partner offering with the acquisition of leading Silicon Valley-headquartered cybersecurity VAD, Fine Tec. The move places Exclusive Group at the heart of the world’s largest cybersecurity market; complementing its existing global presence throughout the EMEA and APAC regions. Global systems integrators, service providers and vendors, as well as large North American reseller partners, will be the chief beneficiaries as Exclusive Group extends its unique, highly successful ‘Disruptive Distribution’ blueprint with an established local player that already shares similar DNA and value-adding culture.
“This will be a major step forward for our global proposition as we harness US-based skills, resources and relationships to support the execution of worldwide deals with large systems integrator partners and to advance our unique formula into the domestic market,” said Olivier Breittmayer, CEO of Exclusive Group. “Fine Tec is as an operationally excellent business with a strong services capability and successful reputation for delivering value in a highly competitive environment. It represents a great opportunity to integrate a culturally-aligned business into our global family, and we look forward to working with Fine Tec CEO James Shen and his team to build on their success and accelerate growth throughout the region.”
“This is great news for everyone connected with Fine Tec family as it validates the approach we’ve taken to value-added distribution in the US for nearly 20 years,” said James Shen, Fine Tec President & CEO. “The Exclusive Group story is well known and we’ve admired it from afar, but now with the Group’s global reach and resources it opens up many new opportunities for our partners. It really is an exciting time as there is true opportunity to extend the disruptive distribution model to the US, whilst the ambition for us to grow internationally is finally realised.”
Fine Tec is a $230m value-added distributor in network security, data integrity and storage solutions, with significant services and training capabilities. The move follows Exclusive Group’s recent appointment of Patrick Huth as VP Alliances Americas, who will be instrumental in enabling new partner and vendor opportunities alongside Fine Tec’s existing leadership team. The successful integration of the Fine Tec business is set to increase Exclusive Group’s forecast revenues for the full year 2017 to 1.8bn€ ($2bn).
About Exclusive Group
Exclusive Group (www.exclusive-group.com) is the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group accelerating the growth of disruptive and innovative technologies around the world. Its people are committed to the high-growth imperatives of ambitious IT vendors and fueled by a strong culture of ambition, entrepreneurialism and sustainable growth.
With 50+ offices across five continents and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Group brings all the essential elements of a proven winning strategy for market entry and growth. Redefining value and enabling new market opportunities through “Disruptive Distribution” is at the heart of the Exclusive Group proposition through its cybersecurity brand, Exclusive Networks, and datacentre transformation division, BigTec. This is complemented by the extensive and innovative capabilities of PASSport Global Services, and the comprehensive, integrated commercial leasing offerings delivered by Exclusive Capital.
About Fine Tec
Starting as a value-added distributor (VAD) in the year 2000, Fine Tec has become the heart of an ecosystem comprised of leading and emerging technology vendors who provide network-security and data-integrity solutions for our broad network of resellers across North America. We’ve done this by maximizing sales opportunities for our partners while removing the hurdles that impede business transactions from before the sale to after the deployment.
