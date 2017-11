Exilion myi merkittävän toimistokiinteistön Keilaniemessä Deutsche Asset Managementin hallinnoimalle rahastolle

Exilion has sold a major office property in Keilaniemi to a fund managed by Deutsche Asset Management 29.11.2017 14:06 | Tiedote

Exilion Real Estate I Ky, managed by Exilion Management Oy, has today sold the property known as the former HQ of Nokia Corporation, comprising of two office buildings and a parking house in Keilaniemi, Espoo, Finland. The shares of the mutual real estate company were sold for approximately EUR 164 million to a fund managed by Deutsche Asset Management. The purchase price corresponds to a net initial yield of approximately 4.65 percent.