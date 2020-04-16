Face protection against droplet infection from ATMOS

Healthcare professionals are exposed to the risk of infection by SARS-CoV-2 to an exceptional extent. All hospital staff working in in-patient and out-patient care, including ICU and emergency staff, as well as doctors in private practices and their teams need to be protected as effectively as possible against droplet infection.

The demand for protective clothing for healthcare professionals is currently extremely high and can scarcely be met. ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG has responded to this demand at short notice, developing a face protector for the ATMOS Headpiece, a proven product which has so far only been used for wearing ENT headlamps. The ATMOS Protection Shield is a transparent replaceable protective shield covering the entire facial area that minimises the risk of infection simply but effectively.

It is worth highlighting that this headpiece can be worn comfortably the whole day, in contrast to other facial protection shield systems. It has an ergonomic shape and an individually adjustable headband with a neoprene pad. The headpiece can be disinfected by wiping, and the neoprene pad is machine washable. The ATMOS Headpiece is supplied with 100 Protection Shields, which may subsequently be ordered in packs of 10.