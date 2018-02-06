Fantastico! to present Italian art from the 1920s and 1930s
From 10 May to 19 August 2018, the Ateneum Art Museum will host the exhibition "Fantastico! Italian Art from the 1920s and 1930s". The exhibition will explore an artistic movement known as magic realism, which emerged in Italy at the end of the First World War. The works exhibited are characterised by silence and a mysterious atmosphere, and the conflict between reality and the world of dreams. The depictions of everyday life seem to reveal a hidden side of existence. The exhibition will feature masterpieces by artists such as Giorgio de Chirico, Carlo Carrà, Felice Casorati, Antonio Donghi and Cagnaccio di San Pietro.
Exhibited works speak of a diverse movement
The key artists of magic realism were Felice Casorati, Antonio Donghi, Cagnaccio di San Pietro, Gino Severini, Ubaldo Oppi, Achille Funi and Carlo Levi. The works featured in the exhibition by Giorgio de Chirico and Carlo Carrà will display the basic tenets of magic realism. Works by artists who are lesser known outside Italy, such as Mario and Edita Broglio, Gian Emilio Malerba, Carlo Sbisà, Gregorio Sciltian, and Cesare Sofianopulo, will demonstrate the diversity of the movement.
The exhibition will also include works by artists featured in the Ateneum collection who represent the realist and classicist modernism of the 1920s and 1930s in Finland, such as Ragnar Ekelund, Greta Hällfors-Sipilä, Yrjö Ollila and Ilmari Vuori. The exhibition will coincide with the release of a publication, in Finnish, Swedish and English, produced by the Ateneum.
The exhibition is curated by Gabriella Belli and Valerio Terraroli, in collaboration with 24ORE Cultura. The works are drawn from public and private collections around Italy. Before coming to the Ateneum, the exhibition will be on display at the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Trento and Rovereto (Mart) in Italy, until 2 April. After its display at the Ateneum, the exhibition will be shown at Museum Folkwang in Essen, Germany.
“We want to present a wide array of phenomena in European art. Exploring Italian art from the 1920s and 1930s helps us to see Finnish art from the same period with fresh eyes. At the time, influences travelled fast across Europe”, says the museum director Susanna Pettersson.
Magic realism linked to other art movements of the period
Magic realism can be seen as a kind of continuation of metaphysical art, a style of painting developed by Giorgio de Chirico and Carlo Carrà in the 1910s. Paintings in metaphysical style were characterised by a dreamlike sense of unreality. On the other hand, magic realism can be perceived as part of a wider interwar wave of realist and classicist modernism both in Europe and beyond.
“The goal of realist and classicist modernism was to create art that is based on permanent and universal artistic principles. There was a shift from an expression that focused on emotion to one of clarity that highlighted intellectual control. After the horrifying experiences of the First World War, the talk was of a ‘return to order’”, says the chief curator Teijamari Jyrkkiö.
Magic realism was influenced by both metaphysical art, and realist and classicist modernism. You could not, however, talk about a unified school or a fixed artist collective. The movement was formed based on the ideas of the artists themselves, and it was not led from above by the state.
Opening hours
Tue, Fri 10am–6pm | Wed, Thu 10am–8pm | Sat, Sun 10am–5pm | Mon closed
Admission
Adults €15 | Concessions €13 | Under 18s free admission | with S-Etukortti card €14
Twitter: @AteneumMuseum | Facebook: AteneumArtMuseum | Instagram: ateneummuseum
Yhteyshenkilöt
Anna Kari, Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 717 8185, anna.kari at ateneum.fi
Press photos: press.ateneum.fi | username: ateneum | password: mediat
Kaivokatu 2
00100 HELSINKI
0294 500 401http://www.ateneum.fi
Ateneum’s main corporate partners are Helsingin Sanomat, HOK-Elanto and KPMG.
Ateneum Art Museum is Finland’s leading art museum, which houses Finnish art from the 19th century to the modern age. Ateneum is part of the Finnish National Gallery, together with the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma and Sinebrychoff Art Museum. www.kansallisgalleria.fi/en
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ateneumin taidemuseo / Konstmuseet Ateneum / Ateneum Art Museum
Fantastico! presenterar italiensk konst från 1920- och 1930-talet6.2.2018 11:37 | Tiedote
I Konstmuseet Ateneum visas 10.5–19.8.2018 utställningen "Fantastico! Italiensk konst från 1920- och 1930-talet". Utställningen berättar om strömningen kallad magisk realism som föddes i Italien under slutet av första världskriget. Betecknande för de utställda verken är en stillhet och hemlighetsfull stämning samt konflikten mellan dröm och verklighet. Det är som om framställningarna av vardagen blottade existensens osynliga sida. På utställningen presenteras mästerverk av bland annat Georgio de Chirico, Carlo Carrà, Felice Casorati, Antonio Donghi och Cagnaccio di San Pietro.
Fantastico! esittelee italialaista taidetta 1920- ja 1930-luvuilta6.2.2018 11:21 | Tiedote
Ateneumin taidemuseossa nähdään 10.5.–19.8.2018 näyttely "Fantastico! Italialaista taidetta 1920- ja 1930 -luvuilta". Näyttely kertoo Italiassa ensimmäisen maailmansodan päättymisen aikaan syntyneestä, maagisena realismina tunnetusta suuntauksesta. Esiteltäville teoksille on ominaista hiljaisuus ja salaperäinen tunnelma sekä todellisuuden ja unen välinen ristiriita. Arkipäivän kuvaukset tuntuvat paljastavan olemassaolon näkymättömän puolen. Mestariteoksia nähdään taiteilijoilta kuten Giorgio de Chirico, Carlo Carrà, Felice Casorati, Antonio Donghi ja Cagnaccio di San Pietro.
Adel Abidin's exhibition History Wipes to be held at the Ateneum22.1.2018 10:49 | Tiedote
From 14 March to 22 April 2018, the Ateneum Art Museum will host History Wipes, a major solo exhibition by the contemporary artist Adel Abidin (born 1973, Baghdad, Iraq). The exhibition will present video installations and sculptures by the internationally recognised artist, many of which will be completed especially for the exhibition. The works deal with the painful aspects of our history and human existence in an increasingly unstable world.
Adel Abidins utställning History Wipes till Ateneum22.1.2018 10:47 | Tiedote
På Konstmuseet Ateneum kan man den 14.3–22.4.2018 se nutidskonstnären Adel Abidins (f. 1973, Bagdad, Irak) soloutställning History Wipes. Utställningen visar upp videoinstallationer och skulpturer av den internationellt erkände Abidin, av vilka många färdigställs för utställningen. Verken behandlar vår historias smärtpunkter och hur det är att vara människa i en värld som förändras mot en allt större osäkerhet.
Adel Abidinin näyttely History Wipes Ateneumiin22.1.2018 10:45 | Tiedote
Ateneumin taidemuseossa nähdään 14.3.–22.4.2018 nykytaiteilija Adel Abidinin (s. 1973, Bagdad, Irak) näyttely History Wipes. Näyttely esittelee kansainvälisesti tunnustetun Abidinin videoinstallaatioita ja veistoksia, joista monet valmistuvat näyttelyä varten. Teokset käsittelevät historiamme kipupisteitä ja ihmisenä olemista yhä epävakaammaksi muuttuvassa maailmassa.
Ateneum's Finland 100 projects reached large audiences across Finland13.12.2017 11:14 | Tiedote
The Finland 100 projects of the Ateneum Art Museum have taken the Ateneum's beloved works on a tour of 14 art museums across Finland, from Mariehamn to Inari. The exhibitions Stories of Finnish Art – the Ateneum Collection on Tour and Classics on Tour 2017 have broken visitor records at museums. This is the first time in the 21st century that Ateneum works have toured Finland on this scale.
