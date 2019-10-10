Fennovoima CEO Toni Hemminki leaves the company
Fennovoima CEO Toni Hemminki will leave his position in the end of October 2019 and will continue as a management advisor until the end of the year 2019. He will join Wega Group Oy as a shareholder early next year.
Search for the new company CEO has started. Meanwhile, Fennovoima COO Timo Okkonen will be the acting CEO.
Toni Hemminki assumed the Fennovoima CEO position in 2014. Already before that he had been involved in the company development since 2007 in various roles; first as an owner company representative, then a board member of Voimaosakeyhtiö SF in 2012-2014 and a board member of Fennovoima in 2013-2014.
“I want to thank Toni Hemminki for his long, altogether twelve years, dedication and contribution to Fennovoima. During his CEO period, Fennovoima has grown and developed significantly, and is getting ready for the next steps in the Hanhikivi 1 project,” says Esa Härmälä, Chairman of the Board of Fennovoima.
“I would like to thank all the stakeholders for the good co-operation since 2007. Especially I want to thank Fennovoima employees and board of directors for taking the project forward in the different stages over last five years,” says Toni Hemminki and continues: “Fennovoima nuclear power plant project is very important to me and I want the transition phase to be successful. To enable this, I will continue as the CEO until the end of October and after that I will be an advisor to the management until the end of 2019. Early next year I will join the energy sector company Wega Group as a shareholder.”
Communications Director Sakari Kotola, tel. +358 20 757 9245, sakari.kotola@fennovoima.fi
Chairman of the Board Esa Härmälä, tel. +358 400 874 209
CEO Toni Hemminki, tel. +358 20 757 8473, toni.hemminki@fennovoima.fi
Fennovoima is constructing new nuclear power in order to produce stable priced electricity for the Finnish trade and industries and for Finnish households, help Finland to move toward energy self-sufficiency and increase competition in electricity markets.
Fennovoiman toimitusjohtaja Toni Hemminki jättää yhtiön10.10.2019 14:00:12 EEST | Tiedote
Fennovoiman toimitusjohtaja Toni Hemminki jättää tehtävänsä lokakuun lopussa. Hän jatkaa Fennovoiman palveluksessa johdon neuvonantajana vuoden 2019 loppuun. Ensi vuoden alkupuolella Toni Hemminki siirtyy Wega Group Oy:n osakkaaksi.
Framatome-Siemens to supply Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant’s main automation2.10.2019 11:01:46 EEST | Press release
Framatome-Siemens, the French-German consortium, has been contracted to supply main instrumentation and control (I&C) systems for the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant. All the major suppliers for the project have now been selected.
Framatome-Siemens toimittaa Hanhikivi 1 -ydinvoimalaitoksen automaation2.10.2019 11:01:45 EEST | Tiedote
Automaation päätoimittajaksi on vahvistunut ranskalais-saksalainen Framatome-Siemens-konsortio. Sopimuksen myötä kaikki Hanhikivi 1 -projektin tärkeimmät toimittajat on nyt valittu.
Fennovoima and Lehto clinched the contract for the office buildings27.6.2019 14:47:17 EEST | Press release
Fennovoima and Lehto Tilat Oy (subsidiary of Lehto Group) have signed an agreement for the design and implementation of the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant’s administration building and plant office. Contract, the value of which is approximately EUR 30 million, is based on the preliminary agreement which was signed in 2018. This is the most significant individual contract under Fennovoima’s scope of works.
Fennovoima ja Lehto urakkasopimukseen hallintorakennuksen ja laitostoimiston rakentamisesta27.6.2019 14:47:16 EEST | Tiedote
Fennovoima ja Lehto Groupiin kuuluva Lehto Tilat Oy ovat allekirjoittaneet urakkasopimuksen Hanhikivi 1 -ydinvoimalaitoksen hallintorakennuksen ja laitostoimiston suunnittelusta ja rakentamisesta. Urakkasopimus, arvoltaan noin 30 miljoonaa euroa, perustuu vuonna 2018 solmittuun esisopimukseen. Kyseessä on merkittävin Fennovoiman toimituslaajuuteen kuuluva urakka.
Fennovoiman hallituksen toimintakertomus ja vastuullisuusraportti on julkaistu28.3.2019 13:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Fennovoiman tänään julkaisema Vastuullisuusraportti 2018 osoittaa kehitystä useilla osa-alueilla.
