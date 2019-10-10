Fennovoima CEO Toni Hemminki leaves the company

Fennovoima CEO Toni Hemminki will leave his position in the end of October 2019 and will continue as a management advisor until the end of the year 2019. He will join Wega Group Oy as a shareholder early next year.

Search for the new company CEO has started. Meanwhile, Fennovoima COO Timo Okkonen will be the acting CEO.

Toni Hemminki assumed the Fennovoima CEO position in 2014. Already before that he had been involved in the company development since 2007 in various roles; first as an owner company representative, then a board member of Voimaosakeyhtiö SF in 2012-2014 and a board member of Fennovoima in 2013-2014.

“I want to thank Toni Hemminki for his long, altogether twelve years, dedication and contribution to Fennovoima. During his CEO period, Fennovoima has grown and developed significantly, and is getting ready for the next steps in the Hanhikivi 1 project,” says Esa Härmälä, Chairman of the Board of Fennovoima.

“I would like to thank all the stakeholders for the good co-operation since 2007. Especially I want to thank Fennovoima employees and board of directors for taking the project forward in the different stages over last five years,” says Toni Hemminki and continues: “Fennovoima nuclear power plant project is very important to me and I want the transition phase to be successful. To enable this, I will continue as the CEO until the end of October and after that I will be an advisor to the management until the end of 2019. Early next year I will join the energy sector company Wega Group as a shareholder.”