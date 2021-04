Fennovoiman vuosi 2020 -raportti julkaistu

A successful year for Hanhikivi 1 - Fennovoima's new report describes the project progress in 2019 25.3.2020 10:58:41 EET | Press release

During 2019, Fennovoima has reprogrammed the operations both within the company and throughout the Hanhikivi 1 project. The changes have brought significant progress in different areas of the power plant design and preparatory work. In our newly published report ‘Fennovoima’s year 2019’ we describe the project progress and the sustainability work we have carried out last year.