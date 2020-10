FIN-FSA completes review of Nokia Corporation’s information disclosure

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has reviewed disclosure of information by Nokia Corporation in autumn 2019. At that time, Nokia Corporation’s share price fell substantially after the company had, in its interim financial report, disclosed a changed outlook for 2019 and 2020 and the company’s resolve not to pay Q3 and Q4 dividends for the financial year 2018. The FIN-FSA review concerned whether Nokia Corporation had issued a profit warning as required by regulation.

Based on the review now completed, the FIN-FSA has no comments to make on Nokia Corporation’s information disclosure, and the matter does not give rise to further action. The FIN-FSA finds that Nokia Corporation has not violated the obligation to disclose inside information as soon as possible.

The FIN-FSA review was based on responses provided by Nokia Corporation, which were supported by comprehensive internal documentation.

Further information

