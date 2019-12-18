FIN-FSA imposes penalty payment on S-Bank Ltd and issues public warning to FIM Asset Management Ltd for omissions in customer due diligence
The omissions relate to obligations under regulations on the prevention and investigation of money laundering and terrorist financing. The main issue is shortcomings in customer due diligence. The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) considers that appropriate assessment and ongoing monitoring of the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing require adequate risk management procedures as well as up-to-date and comprehensive customer due diligence data.
The FIN-FSA has imposed a penalty payment of EUR 980 000 on S-Bank Ltd because its risk-based approach has not been sufficiently comprehensive to meet the requirements of the Act on Detecting and Preventing Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing nor had it obtained adequate customer due diligence data. In addition, there have been shortcomings in S-Bank Ltd’s information systems and processes.
At the same time, the FIN-FSA has issued a public warning to FIM Asset Management Ltd because it had not obtained adequate customer due diligence data.
The omissions were revealed in an inspection made by the FIN-FSA in 2017–2018 related to the arrangement of ongoing monitoring, as referred to in the Act on Detecting and Preventing Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing. The inspection made at S-Bank Ltd assessed the customer due diligence data of the banking group, at which time the inspection was extended to cover FIM Asset Management Ltd. The FIN-FSA regularly inspects the procedures of supervised entities in respect of the adequacy of the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing.
Based on the inspection findings, the FIN-FSA has no reason to suspect that money laundering offences referred to in the Criminal Code have been committed in the activities of S-Bank Ltd or FIM Asset Management Ltd.
For further information, please contact:
Sonja Lohse, Chief Adviser and Pekka Vasara, Head of Division
Requests for interviews are coordinated by FIN-FSA Communications, tel. +358 9 183 5030, weekdays 9.00–16.00.
Appendices
- Decision of the FIN-FSA: S-Bank Ltd (pdf) (in Finnish)
- Decision of the FIN-FSA: FIM Asset Management Ltd (pdf) (in Finnish)
See also
Keywords
Documents
About Finanssivalvonta
PL 103, Snellmaninkatu 6
00100 Helsinki
09 183 51https://www.finanssivalvonta.fi/
Finanssivalvonta, or the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA), is the authority for supervision of Finland’s financial and insurance sectors. The entities supervised by the authority include banks, insurance and pension companies as well as other companies operating in the insurance sector, investment firms, fund management companies and the Helsinki Stock Exchange. We foster financial stability and confidence in the financial markets and enhance protection for customers, investors and the insured.
Subscribe to releases from Finanssivalvonta
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Finanssivalvonta by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Finanssivalvonta
Finansinspektionen har påfört S-Banken Ab en påföljdsavgift och tilldelat FIM Kapitalförvaltning Ab en offentlig varning för försummelse av bestämmelserna om kundkännedom18.12.2019 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Försummelserna gäller flera skyldigheter enligt regelverket om förhindrande av penningtvätt och finansiering av terrorism. Huvudsakligen handlar det om brister i rutinerna för kundkännedom. Finansinspektionen anser att en ändamålsenlig bedömning och fortlöpande uppföljning av riskerna för penningtvätt och finansiering av terrorism förutsätter tillfredsställande riskhanteringsmetoder och tillgång till aktuell och omfattande kundkännedomsinformation.
Finanssivalvonta on määrännyt seuraamusmaksun S-Pankki Oy:lle sekä antanut julkisen varoituksen FIM Varainhoito Oy:lle laiminlyönneistä asiakkaan tuntemisessa18.12.2019 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Laiminlyönnit koskevat useita rahanpesun ja terrorismin rahoittamisen estämistä ja selvittämistä koskevan sääntelyn mukaisia velvoitteita. Pääosin kyse oli asiakkaan tuntemiseen liittyvistä puutteista. Finanssivalvonta katsoo, että rahanpesun ja terrorismin rahoittamisen riskien asianmukainen arviointi ja jatkuva seuranta edellyttävät riittäviä riskienhallintamenetelmiä sekä ajantasaisia ja kattavia asiakkaiden tuntemistietoja.
Macroprudential decision: Residential mortgage loan cap and countercyclical capital buffer unchanged13.12.2019 14:30:00 EET | Press release
The Board of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has decided to keep the loan cap for residential mortgage loans other than first-home loans unchanged at 85% to curb risks associated with household indebtedness. The Board will not impose on banks and other credit institutions a countercyclical capital buffer as there are no signs of overheating in the development of the loan stock.
Makrovakauspäätös: Asuntolainojen lainakatto ja luottolaitosten muuttuva lisäpääomavaatimus pidetään ennallaan13.12.2019 14:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Finanssivalvonnan johtokunta pitää asuntolainojen lainakaton edelleen 85 prosentissa muille kuin ensiasunnonostajille kotitalouksen velkaantumiseen liittyvien riskien hillitsemiseksi. Johtokunta ei aseta muuttuvaa lisäpääomavaatimusta pankeille ja muille luottolaitoksille, sillä luottokannan kehityksessä ei ole merkkejä ylikuumentumisesta.
Makrotillsynsbeslut: Bolånetaket och det kontracykliska buffertkravet för kreditinstitut hålls oförändrade13.12.2019 14:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Finansinspektionens direktion håller kvar bolånetaket på 85 % för andra än förstabostads-köpare för att stävja riskerna med hushållens skuldsättning. Direktionen ställer inte något kontracykliskt buffertkrav för banker och andra kreditinstitut, då utlåningsutvecklingen inte tyder på någon överhettning av kreditmarknaden.
///KORJATTU TIEDOTE/// Finanssisektorin vakavaraisuus 30.9.2019: Suomen finanssisektorin vakavaraisuus pysynyt hyvällä tasolla4.12.2019 15:58:18 EET | Tiedote
4.12.2019 klo 10.30 lähetetystä tiedotteesta puuttui linkki vakavaraisuusraportteihin. Linkit löytyvät nyt tiedotteesta ja verkkopalvelusta https://www.finanssivalvonta.fi/
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom