FIN-FSA notification to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health on exceptional circumstances in the financial markets
The FIN-FSA has assessed that on account of the exceptional circumstances prevailing in the financial markets, there is a risk of rapid and significant deterioration in the average solvency of employee pension institutions.
Average solvency has already declined in response to the market turbulence in recent weeks. The FIN-FSA has notified the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health accordingly, as required by the Act on the calculation of the solvency limit and the diversification of investments.
Based on the notification, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will consider legal and other necessary measures.
Keywords
Contacts
For further information, please contact
Head of Division Mikko Kuusela. Requests for interviews are coordinated by FIN-FSA Communications, tel. +358 9 183 5030, weekdays 9.00–16.00.
About Finanssivalvonta
PL 103, Snellmaninkatu 6
00100 Helsinki
09 183 51https://www.finanssivalvonta.fi/
Finanssivalvonta, or the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA), is the authority for supervision of Finland’s financial and insurance sectors. The entities supervised by the authority include banks, insurance and pension companies as well as other companies operating in the insurance sector, investment firms, fund management companies and the Helsinki Stock Exchange. We foster financial stability and confidence in the financial markets and enhance protection for customers, investors and the insured.
Subscribe to releases from Finanssivalvonta
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Finanssivalvonta by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Finanssivalvonta
Finanssivalvonnalta ilmoitus sosiaali- ja terveysministeriölle poikkeuksellisista olosuhteista finanssimarkkinoilla13.3.2020 16:05:00 EET | Tiedote
Finanssivalvonnan arvion mukaan finanssimarkkinoilla vallitsevat sellaiset poikkeukselliset olosuhteet, joiden vuoksi työeläkelaitosten keskimääräinen vakavaraisuus uhkaa heiketä nopeasti ja merkittävästi.
Finansinspektionen har gjort en anmälan till social- och hälsovårdsministeriet om exceptionella omständigheter på finansmarknaden13.3.2020 16:05:00 EET | Tiedote
Enligt Finansinspektionens bedömning råder det sådana exceptionella omständigheter på finansmarknaden som innebär att arbetspensionsanstalternas genomsnittliga solvens hotar att sjunka snabbt och betydligt.
Banks provided flexibility in additional capital requirements to ensure continuity of operations in response to coronavirus (COVID-19)13.3.2020 13:52:49 EET | Press release
The European Central Bank (ECB) announced today, 12 March 2020, measures that provide its directly supervised banks flexibility in the fulfilment of certain additional capital and liquidity requirements. These measures aim to support banks in addressing market uncertainty related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and in continuing to fulfil their role in funding the real economy.
Bankerna medges flexibilitet i tillämpningen av buffertkraven för att säkerställa normal verksamhet i det rådande läget med coronavirus13.3.2020 13:43:01 EET | Tiedote
Europeiska centralbanken har i dag meddelat att den medger banker som står under dess direkta tillsyn flexibilitet i tillämpningen av vissa buffert- och likviditetskrav. Syftet är att stödja bankernas förmåga att bemöta den osäkerhet på marknaden som coronaviruset skapat och fortsätta att finansiera ekonomin.
Corona virus contingency planning at the Financial Supervisory Authority13.3.2020 12:29:05 EET | Press release
The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has taken contingency measures in view of the corona virus to ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff members and the continuity of the FIN-FSA’s operations. The FIN-FSA is also closely monitoring the situation on the financial markets and in supervised entities in cooperation with other Finnish authorities and European supervisors.
Finansinspektionens beredskapsåtgärder för coronaviruset13.3.2020 10:48:22 EET | Tiedote
Finansinspektionen har vidtagit åtgärder med anledning av coronavirusläget för att säkerställa medarbetarnas säkerhet och välbefinnande och sörja för kontinuiteten i sin verksamhet. Finansinspektionen bevakar också läget på finansmarknaden och hos företagen under tillsyn i nära samarbete med andra finländska myndigheter och de europeiska tillsynsmyndigheterna.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom