FIN-FSA notification to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health on exceptional circumstances in the financial markets

13.3.2020 16:05:00 EET | Finanssivalvonta

The FIN-FSA has assessed that on account of the exceptional circumstances prevailing in the financial markets, there is a risk of rapid and significant deterioration in the average solvency of employee pension institutions.

Average solvency has already declined in response to the market turbulence in recent weeks. The FIN-FSA has notified the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health accordingly, as required by the Act on the calculation of the solvency limit and the diversification of investments. 

Based on the notification, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will consider legal and other necessary measures.

employee pension institutionsPress release

Finanssivalvonta, or the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA), is the authority for supervision of Finland’s financial and insurance sectors. The entities supervised by the authority include banks, insurance and pension companies as well as other companies operating in the insurance sector, investment firms, fund management companies and the Helsinki Stock Exchange. We foster financial stability and confidence in the financial markets and enhance protection for customers, investors and the insured.

