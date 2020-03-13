FIN-FSA notification to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health on exceptional circumstances in the financial markets

The FIN-FSA has assessed that on account of the exceptional circumstances prevailing in the financial markets, there is a risk of rapid and significant deterioration in the average solvency of employee pension institutions.

Average solvency has already declined in response to the market turbulence in recent weeks. The FIN-FSA has notified the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health accordingly, as required by the Act on the calculation of the solvency limit and the diversification of investments.

Based on the notification, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will consider legal and other necessary measures.