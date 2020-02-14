FIN-FSA’s name used in fraudulent emails
Fraudulent emails are currently circulating in the name of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA). These request the recipient to answer questions relating to strong authentication in exchange for a code calculator. Recipients are requested to confirm the order of a code calculator by clicking the link in the message. The Financial Supervisory Authority is in no way related to these messages and you should not respond to them.
Under no circumstances should you click the link in the message. The FIN-FSA does not provide devices for authentication purposes or ask for this kind of information. We never send emails asking a person to submit online banking codes or passwords or to confirm anything by clicking links.
Fraudulent emails relating to invoicing are also circulating in the name of the FIN-FSA. If you receive a suspicious message or invoice related to the FIN-FSA, contact the FIN-FSA directly using a communication channel other than the link or phone number you received with the message.
The police are investigating these scam attempts made in the name of the FIN-FSA.
Further information:
Requests for interviews are coordinated by FIN-FSA Communications, tel. +358 9 183 5030, weekdays 9.00–16.00.
See also
How do I recognise a risky situation?
Blog post 11 March 2019: “I think I got scammed” (in Finnish)
Finnish Financial Ombudsman Bureau (FINE): cyber security and data protection (in Finnish)
The corresponding Finnish-language press release was published on 13 February 2020.
Keywords
About Finanssivalvonta
PL 103, Snellmaninkatu 6
00100 Helsinki
09 183 51https://www.finanssivalvonta.fi/
Finanssivalvonta, or the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA), is the authority for supervision of Finland’s financial and insurance sectors. The entities supervised by the authority include banks, insurance and pension companies as well as other companies operating in the insurance sector, investment firms, fund management companies and the Helsinki Stock Exchange. We foster financial stability and confidence in the financial markets and enhance protection for customers, investors and the insured.
Subscribe to releases from Finanssivalvonta
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Finanssivalvonta by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Finanssivalvonta
Blufförsök i Finansinspektionens namn14.2.2020 15:10:06 EET | Tiedote
Bluffmeddelanden som uppmanar mottagaren att besvara frågor om stark autentisering med löfte om en kodkalkylator har skickats i Finansinspektionens namn. I meddelandet finns en länk som mottagaren ombes klicka på för att bekräfta beställningen av en kodkalkylator. Finansinspektionen har inget att göra med dessa meddelanden och uppmanar mottagarna att inte reagera på dem.
Finanssivalvonnan nimeä käytetään huijausyrityksissä13.2.2020 15:25:13 EET | Press release
Finanssivalvonnan nimissä on lähetetty huijausviestejä, joissa kehotetaan vastaamaan vahvaan tunnistautumiseen liittyviin kysymyksiin ja luvataan käyttöön tunnuslukulaite. Viesteissä pyydetään vahvistamaan tunnuslukulaitteen tilaus viestissä olevasta linkistä. Finanssivalvonnalla ei ole mitään tekemistä näiden viestien kanssa eikä niihin tule reagoida.
Pohjantähti Ömsesidiga Försäkringsbolagets verksamhet övervakas inte längre av ett ombud12.2.2020 12:42:06 EET | Tiedote
Finansinspektionen beslutade den 10 februari 2020 att Pohjantähti Ömsesidiga Försäkringsbolagets verksamhet inte längre behöver övervakas av ett ombud. Övervakningen grundade sig på Finansinspektionens beslut av den 14 maj 2018 om tillsättning av ombud, genom vilket advokat Pekka Jaatinen tillsattes för att övervaka Pohjantähti Ömsesidiga Försäkringsbolagets verksamhet tillsvidare.
Pohjantähti Keskinäisen Vakuutusyhtiön asiamiesvalvonta päättyy12.2.2020 12:42:04 EET | Tiedote
Finanssivalvonta on päättänyt 10.2.2020, että Pohjantähti Keskinäisen Vakuutusyhtiön asianmiesvalvonta lopetetaan. Valvonta perustui Finanssivalvonnan 14.5.2018 tekemään päätökseen asiamiehen asettamisesta, jolla asianajaja Pekka Jaatinen asetettiin valvomaan Pohjantähti Keskinäisen Vakuutusyhtiön toimintaa toistaiseksi.
Authorised representative oversight of Pohjantähti Mutual Insurance Company ends12.2.2020 12:42:04 EET | Press release
On 10 February 2020, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) decided to end the authorised representative oversight of Pohjantähti Mutual Insurance Company. The oversight was based on a decision appointment of an authorised representative made by the FIN-FSA on 14 May 2018, which appointed Pekka Jaatinen, Attorney, to oversee the activities of Pohjantähti Mutual Insurance Company until further notice.
Strategy of the Financial Supervisory Authority 2020-2022: Supervision will focus on impacts and risks of digitalisation and climate change on the financial sector and prevention of money laundering21.1.2020 10:35:15 EET | Press release
The strategy of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) for 2020-2022 is based on three main pillars: orienting supervision according to changes in the operating environment, improving quality and efficiency of operations, and maintaining the strong expertise of personnel. In the next few years, according to the strategy, supervision will focus on three key areas: climate change, digitalisation and prevention of money laundering.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom