FIN-FSA’s name used in fraudulent emails

Fraudulent emails are currently circulating in the name of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA). These request the recipient to answer questions relating to strong authentication in exchange for a code calculator. Recipients are requested to confirm the order of a code calculator by clicking the link in the message. The Financial Supervisory Authority is in no way related to these messages and you should not respond to them.

Under no circumstances should you click the link in the message. The FIN-FSA does not provide devices for authentication purposes or ask for this kind of information. We never send emails asking a person to submit online banking codes or passwords or to confirm anything by clicking links.

Fraudulent emails relating to invoicing are also circulating in the name of the FIN-FSA. If you receive a suspicious message or invoice related to the FIN-FSA, contact the FIN-FSA directly using a communication channel other than the link or phone number you received with the message.

The police are investigating these scam attempts made in the name of the FIN-FSA.

Further information:

Requests for interviews are coordinated by FIN-FSA Communications, tel. +358 9 183 5030, weekdays 9.00–16.00.

