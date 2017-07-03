Finance Monthly Announces Speedcast Chief Executive Officer as Recipient of CEO Award 2017
3.7.2017 23:30 | Business Wire
Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world’s most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, today announced its Chief Executive Officer Pierre-Jean Beylier has been selected as one of the winners of the Finance Monthly CEO Awards 2017. This accolade recognises Beylier’s outstanding financial achievements at Speedcast over the past 12 months.
Beylier has been with Speedcast since December 2000 and was appointed CEO in July 2004. Under his leadership, Speedcast has become the leader in the global satellite services industry, servicing customers in over 100 countries with operations on land, at sea and in the air. He spearheaded the group’s external growth strategy, acquiring 14 companies over the last five years, successfully building market share, developing a unique product and services portfolio, and leading its successful IPO on the Australian stock exchange in August 2014.
“I am honored to receive the Finance Monthly’s CEO Award for 2017,” said Beylier. “I would like to thank Speedcast’s dedicated employees for their passion and hard work. We would not be able to achieve what we did today without the support and commitment of all our employees and customers.”
Award nominations are open worldwide to all C-level executives from private or public companies. Researchers at Finance Monthly determine the suitability of the CEO/C-Level Executive based on his or her achievements. Achievements are defined and scored upon the following criteria; growth in revenues and/or profits, turnaround transformation, exceeding expectations in difficult markets, growth within new markets, leading market share, successful M&A integration, delivering and producing new products and services. More information about the Finance Monthly CEO Awards can be found at https://ceoawards.finance-monthly.com/.
About Speedcast International Limited
Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world’s most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, end-to-end remote communication and IT solutions. The company utilizes an extensive worldwide footprint of local support, infrastructure and coverage to design, integrate, secure and optimize networks tailored to customer needs. With differentiated technology, an intense customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries via 39 teleports, including offshore rigs and cruise ships, 10,000+ maritime vessels and 4,500+ terrestrial sites. Speedcast supports mission-critical applications in industries such as maritime, oil and gas, enterprise, media, cruise and government. Learn more at www.Speedcast.com.
