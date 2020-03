Finansinspektionen har effektiviserat bevakningen av läget i den finansiella sektorn

Banks provided flexibility in additional capital requirements to ensure continuity of operations in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) 13.3.2020 13:52:49 EET | Press release

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced today, 12 March 2020, measures that provide its directly supervised banks flexibility in the fulfilment of certain additional capital and liquidity requirements. These measures aim to support banks in addressing market uncertainty related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and in continuing to fulfil their role in funding the real economy.