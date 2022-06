Finanssisektorin vakavaraisuus 31.3.2022: Suomen finanssisektorin hyvä vakavaraisuus entistä tärkeämpää – epävarmuus leimaa toimintaympäristöä ja riskit pysyneet korkealla tasolla

Financial sector’s capital position as at 31 March 2022: Finnish financial sector’s good capital position increasingly important – uncertainty marks the operating environment and risks are elevated 9.6.2022 09:45:00 EEST | Press release

The impacts of Russia’s war, the pick-up in inflation and slowdown in economic growth are creating a high level of uncertainty, accompanied by a rise in interest rates and decline in share values. The preparedness of supervised entities for the consequences of these developments and for possible cyber attacks requires sufficiently large capital buffers for all situations and voluntary contingency plans.