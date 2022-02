Finanssivalvonnan johtajan virkaan neljätoista hakijaa

The European Systemic Risk Board issues warnings and recommendations to EU countries on macroprudential risks and their mitigation 11.2.2022 16:25:00 EET | Press release

The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) warns five EU countries about macroprudential risks, recommends two EU countries tighten their macroprudential policies and assesses EU countries’ compliance with recommendations issued in 2019. The ESRB states that Finland is partially compliant with the 2019 recommendation but has not included in national law the recommended income-based limits applicable to borrowers.