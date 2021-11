Finanssivalvonnan konferenssi: EU:n finanssimarkkinat nyt ja tulevaisuudessa

FIN-FSA conference: EU financial markets today and in the future 2.11.2021 09:20:00 EET | Press release

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the economy and financial sector worldwide and also accelerated transformation trends in financial services. The most prominent of these is digitalisation. This is bringing greater efficiency to activities in the sector and spurring innovation, but is also ushering in new kinds of risks. The financial sector has become one of the world's biggest targets for cyber attacks. The need for action to combat climate change has not diminished during the pandemic either. The financial sector must take into account more actively the effects of climate change, not only in relation to its business models but also concerning the risks of its clients.